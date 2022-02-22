MATTHEWS, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been charged after drugs and a gun were found on them during an attempted robbery at a sports retail store in Matthews, local police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 a.m. on Sunday at Academy Sports on Matthews Township Parkway. Officers located two men attempting to steal items. During the course of the discussion, merchandise was discovered as were illegal drugs and a handgun.

City of Charlotte refuses to pay damages after innocent man caught in middle of undercover operation

19-year-old Charlotte resident Brendon Goodell, was arrested and faces multiple charges including gun and drug-related charges. He was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail where he’ll be formally charged as will the other suspect, who is a juvenile.