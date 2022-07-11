MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rainy, wet weekend made for a messy Monday for some people living in Matthews.

Main Street in Matthews looks like any other road in town.

“But then, all of a sudden, we saw all the red clay water,” said Missy Banks.

But on Saturday, the pavement was transformed into a river of red clay.

“It was a pool of red clay, that’s what it looked like a pond of red clay,” said Chris Gormley.

“The one Saturday- was just what beyond what the others were,” said Estelle Brendle.

Most people in the neighborhood are pointing the finger at mother nature.

“You can’t stop Mother Nature,” said Gormley.

But they also wonder if there’s also a man-made issue.

“We’ve never had that before,” said Banks.

Behind the homes on Main Street is a new lot that’s just been cleared out, according to neighbors. It used to be a small forest, but it’s been cleared of trees for construction. It’s covered in red clay.

“What’s making it really challenging is all the new construction over here. That’s where all the red clay was really coming out,” said Gormley.

In backyards all along the construction lot, red clay has covered the ground and, in some cases, went into the crawl spaces.

“Their yards were completely flooded, water in their crawl spaces, mud in their crawl spaces,” said Banks.

Queen City News did see plastic fences along the development, potentially there to help hold the clay in space. But even that is no match for who’s really in charge.

“Well, it’s nature,” said Brendle.

The construction company in charge of the project, True Homes Construction, got back to Queen City News late Monday afternoon and told us they’d have a comment in a few days.