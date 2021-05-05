Disgruntled Kohl’s customer who flashed gun turns herself in

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who threatened employees at a Kohl’s Store in Matthews with a gun on Monday after she became upset has turned herself in, authorities said.
Officers said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the Kohl’s located on E. Independence Blvd. Police evacuated the store and began to search for the woman, who was later identified as 39-year-old Yolanda Cunningham.
Authorities determined the woman had left the store before officers arrived at the scene.
Cunningham turned herself in to the Mecklenburg County Jail around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
She faces multiple charges including communicating threats and going armed to the terror of the public, police said.