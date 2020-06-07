Deadly shooting at Matthews Holiday Inn Express

Matthews police have started an investigation into two men who were shot, one fatally, at a hotel early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots at the Holiday Inn Express at 9420 E. Independence around 12:30 a.m. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. One of them was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation indicated that this was an isolated incident between the parties that were on scene.

No charges have been filed so far and it is unclear if the other man who was shot was a suspect.

