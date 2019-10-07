Skip to content
Matthews
Metro Diner robbery suspect wanted in Matthews
6-month-old at center of Amber Alert found dead in cemetery
Matthews police searching for missing mom and baby last seen in Uptown
After floods and tornadoes, NC counties now preparing for snow
Video
Family of slain Matthews man sues apartments where killing happened
Video
More Matthews Headlines
Matthews community hit hard by tornado working to recover
Video
Pair caught on surveillance stealing over $1,500 in products from Ulta Beauty in Matthews
485 corridor shut down near Matthews, affecting holiday travel
Matthews man sentenced for child pornography
Video
Police searching for man accused of snatching purses, wallets at Matthews store
Video
Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Matthews man
Police: Woman accused of hitting, killing 79-year-old in Aldi parking lot tried to run over 4 others
79-year-old Matthews woman hit in grocery store parking lot dies
Student charged, lock-down lifted at Butler High after ‘altercation’ among several students
Man, woman accused of breaking into Butler High School early Sunday morning