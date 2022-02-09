Many questions surround Meck County commissioner’s absence and paid leave

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many questions remain surrounding the controversial vote made by Mecklenburg County Commissioners last night.

The Board voted to continue to pay Commissioner Ella Scarborough her salary while she takes medical leave for the remainder of her term.

Queen City News Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow reached out to Mecklenburg County for clarification on just how much Scarborough will be getting from the County. Will she be getting her base salary of $31,000 or will she also get the allowances that come with it, adding up to more than $50,000 dollars? The County has yet to provide an answer.

Mecklenburg County Board grants Commissioner Ella Scarborough medical leave with pay

Emotions were high during last night’s meeting and the Board voted 5-3 to grant Scarborough her salary, the majority of the board’s reasoning was that since she is such an “icon”, and has done so much for the community, she deserves to continue to get her salary while on medical leave.

The Board also voted to appoint someone else to take Scarborough’s place, that new commissioner will also be paid a full salary. County staff is accepting applications currently, and commissioners are expected to narrow it down and take a vote in the near future. The only criteria are that the appointee must be a registered democrat since they will be filling a blue seat.