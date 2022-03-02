MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy five times will stay in jail for now under more than a $1 million bond.

The sheriff’s office is dealing with one of their own deputies who was injured on the job, and the man accused of shooting him is now in their jail.

Deputies routinely lead suspects into the courtroom in handcuffs. But Aidan Bryant isn’t just any other inmate. He’s accused of shooting a fellow deputy.

“Be mindful, watch out for each other. If it’s too emotional, tell someone, back away, and leave,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden when Queen City News asked what the sheriff told his deputies about having Bryant in custody at the jail.

Bryant, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and accused of shooting a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy five times during a traffic stop last month.

“Two minutes, somebody’s taking care of you, ‘I got you, brother, I’m here for you,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Sheriff McFadden watched his deputy’s body camera video that captured the shooting and a police officer wrapping a tourniquet around his deputy.

“It’s a comforting feeling knowing that he didn’t feel alone,” said McFadden.

On February 19,, the sheriff’s office said deputy Dijon Whyms pulled over Bryant’s car after Bryant’s father flagged down the deputy saying he was worried about his son and that he felt his son was unstable.

Detectives said as Deputy Whyms was walking towards the car, Bryant started firing at the deputy hitting him five times. Deputy Whyms fired back, shooting Bryant.

Both the deputy and Bryant were rushed to the hospital.

“A medic pulled me in to touch the gurney and walking with my deputy, and so that was good for me,” said McFadden.

First responders fist-bumped Deputy Whyms as he went home after surgery last week.

“Imagine walking out of the hospital less than 48 hours after being shot,” said McFadden.

Now the sheriff and his deputies wait for justice and for the day Deputy Whyms comes back to work.

“He does want to return and I’m sure he will return. He’s a phenomenal person,” said McFadden.

Arrest warrants show Bryant is accused of stealing multiple guns, one from a gun shop in Scotland County, close to where he lives, and one from a gun shop in Belmont.

His next court date is March 15.