MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Outside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, there was a line outside the door, even before the building itself opened, with many in line for gun permits and fingerprinting.

“The e-mail basically said you don’t have to wait anymore,” said Tyrell Kates. “The office is open, and I came right in.”

Kates was among several that arrived as early as 6:30 a.m., after a judge’s ruling this week. He originally had an appointment set for a later date.

“June 10,” said Kates, but noted that once the news came down, he went “first thing in the morning.”

Kates is also among hundreds of others who had their appointments outright cancelled, because of the ruling, but this was not meant as a deterrence for those waiting for permits and requires a look at history up to this point.

By state law, applications for gun purchases must be denied or accepted in 14 days, with concealed handgun permits taking 45 days. In Mecklenburg County, the process took months, which led to a lawsuit.

Sheriff Garry McFadden told Queen City News in March that the backlog dealt with getting mental health records for applicants.

“I support the Second Amendment. I support it so much that I worked for the NRA for two years on the security team, so I know what they advocate for,” said McFadden. “But you know, we still have to protect the citizens and the community, to not allow certain guns or guns in the hands of people that we see a problem.”

However, the judge’s order led to a change, cancelling appointments starting Thursday, and allowing applicants to come in on a “first come-first serve” basis.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement this week that they had been working to get caught up with the demand. While they say they are “surprised” by the order but are following it.

Kates said, for him, that has meant quicker service.

“It seems like a better time to come now, actually,” said Kates.