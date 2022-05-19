MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You might not be able to take the kids out to the pool or the beach as often this summer because of a lifeguard shortage.

In Mecklenburg County, that shortage is impacting days of operation at outdoor locations.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation starts lifeguards out at $15 an hour, but they want to keep good lifeguards, so this year they’re giving lifeguards who worked with them last year a 5% raise.

It’s about that time to hit the water and cool off for summer.

“We’ve been coming to Cordelia Park pool for about 9 years,” said Jill Vandewoude, a parent.

But this summer there won’t be as many options for parents because of a lifeguard shortage.

“Not a lot of kids are into lifeguarding as much as they used to be,” said Michael Johnson, Aquatics Supervisor for Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec needs about 35 more lifeguards.

‘The more we get out there, the more we’ll be able to open back up, hopefully get back to seven days a week,” said Johnson.

The county’s outdoor pools and Ramsey Creek Beach will all open on time this year on Memorial Day weekend, but all of those locations will only be open for public swim five days a week instead of seven like they were before COVID.

“It’s a really great family option, it’s really cost effective and I know a lot of kids in the neighborhood and beyond enjoy using the pool and spending a lot of time there and having something to do, so it’s definitely a bummer that it won’t be open full time,” said Vandewoude.

The county actively recruits for lifeguards at high schools and colleges.

Recruiting is up from last year, but the county is side by side with some tough competition among teens looking for summer jobs.

“A lot of its got to do with pay, pay is a big factor, but there’s also other companies now that are coming in that are paying more money to these 16, 17, 18 year olds, you’ve got to compete with Amazon, Target, Chick-fil-A is huge,” said Johnson.

Until they get up to speed, families will make the most of the days they have this summer.

“We’ll just have to take advantage of it on the weekends,” said Vandewoude.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is hoping to hire around 150 more lifeguards and Carowinds wants about 100 more for its water park.

Mecklenburg County sent Queen City News the following information:

For summer 2022, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department is planning to operate the following days and hours for outdoor public swim times:

Cordelia: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Ramsey Creek Beach: Wednesday to Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. CATS will operate shuttles to the beach from the Cornelius Park and Ride on Memorial Day weekend, 4 th of July weekend, and Labor Day weekend.



We will open on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend and then add weekday operations the week of June 13th , once CMS is out for the summer. Admission is only $2 per person for Cordelia and Double Oaks outdoor pools. A park entry fee is required for Ramsey Creek Park from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

More information is available on ParkandRec.com.