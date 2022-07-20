CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials from across Mecklenburg County part of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization had mixed opinions on an unsolicited proposal to construct express lanes from Brookshire Freeway in Uptown to the South Carolina border on Interstate 77.

On the agenda Wednesday night, a majority of the CRTPO board voted to table discussion about the proposal until more information can be provided from NCDOT and other agencies about the roadway.

Other questions raised included whether express lanes are needed for that stretch of I-77, whether or not to consider an unsolicited proposal, who all would be involved, and why this is even up for discussion when there were other more pressing matters.

Those who were against discussion on the unsolicited proposal included transportation leaders from Mint Hill, Matthews, Huntersville, and Mecklenburg County itself. They raised doubts about a public-private partnership after an unsolicited proposal previously led to toll lanes on I-77 on the north side of town, and the issues that came with that project.

Others, like the city of Charlotte, Pineville, Mooresville, and others are for discussing the proposal but want more information about it before further discussion about it. Those that were for discussing the proposal agree that changes need to be made to I-77 to relieve congestion.

It was mentioned at the start of the discussion that the CRTPO are not for or against the proposal and that their discussion on Wednesday night was just that, a discussion. It is unclear when the matter will be discussed again by the CRTPO.