MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lawsuit has been filed against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden and several others in connection to the death of a teenager who committed suicide while being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail in November 2020.

The lawsuit claims that Mecklenburg County Jail North employees falsified records and provided inaccurate information about how often they checked on the 17-year-old boy while in custody.

The lawsuit states that prior to the teen’s death, the rap lyrics “If I commit suicide a real n**** killed me,” from the song Point Guard by artist NoCap, were spoken by the teen two weeks before his death while he was in the custody of the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office.

According to the lawsuit, “[The teen’s] death on November 21, 2020, followed a promising yet short life that was punctuated by tumult, childhood trauma, depression, substance abuse, and family tragedy. [The teen] experienced in his life a long charade of educators, mental health professionals, law enforcement officials, and juvenile detention administrators – all of whom took a cavalier approach in their treatment of our most vulnerable and susceptible: a juvenile. Indeed, these professionals were familiar with [the teen’s] struggles for many years. They copiously documented his struggle.”

The lawsuit states the teen died while in pretrial detention inside a juvenile detention facility operated by Mecklenburg County. His death followed an initial arrest by Rockingham County on Nov. 5, 2020, and a successive two-week stay at a juvenile facility in Alexander County.

On the day of his death, jailers provided the 17-year-old “all the tools to live out the rap lyrics,” the lawsuit states.

The teen was reportedly transferred and jailed several hours away from his mother and support network to Mecklenburg County where he was assigned to a cell with no cellmate and left to languish in a cell that lacked basic surveillance cameras inside of his cell for about 2.5 hours, the lawsuit said.

“Completely alone, he was left to his own thoughts for endless hours. Then, he was provided the chosen and most obvious methods of suicide: bedsheets, sharp objects, and a metal fixture from which to tie bedsheets. For a teenager known to have been a victim of sexual abuse at a tender age and actively suffering from substance abuse, to be left alone without observation and forced to his own thoughts of self-harm – this amounted to purgatory,” the lawsuit states.

The 17-year-old was allegedly found hanging from a bedsheet tied around his neck and attached to a metal grate covering the fire alarm affixed to the ceiling of his jail cell, the lawsuit states.

Documents state a handwritten suicide note was discovered inside the cell. In the note, the teen wrote: “Tell my family I’m sorry,” followed by “IICSARNKM.” The acronym: “If I commit suicide then a real n**** killed me,” the same rap lyric that authorities had noted the teen repeating to himself just two weeks earlier.

The lawsuit states that officials with Rockingham County, the Juvenile Justice Section of the Division of Adult Correction, the Juvenile Justice of the Department of Public Safety, and Mecklenburg County were all aware of this concern through the North Carolina Juvenile Online Information Network.

The NC JOIN is a statewide database that houses confidential information tracking the movements, court orders, processes, program assignments, referrals, and case notes of juveniles.

On the day of the 17-year-old’s death, corrections staff failed to conduct timely “tours” of the wing of the jail where he was housed, the lawsuit said. Instead, on-duty corrections staff members falsified public records to suggest that they had checked on his wellbeing at proper intervals when in fact they had not, the lawsuit states.

“Indeed, this failure to adequately monitor was so widespread that it amounted to a habit – a habit known to supervisory staff within the facility. This failure to monitor allowed [the teen] the time he needed to allegedly hang himself and meet his untimely demise,” the lawsuit said.

The 17-year-old’s mother is seeking monetary damages for constitutional torts and monetary damages under two federal disability rights statues.

The lawsuit has been filed against the following defendants: