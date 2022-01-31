Internal email mistakenly identifies unvaccinated Mecklenburg County employees, board member confirms

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An internal email was sent out to Mecklenburg County employees mistakenly identifying unvaccinated individuals, County Commissioner George Dunlap confirmed.

In a statement sent to Queen City News Dunlap said, “The email that was sent was in no way intended to share information to other employees about vaccination status of county employees. It was not done intentionally. I have apologized to those who I have communicated with.”

Dunlap went on to say that if it had not yet been done, he expects the manager or Mecklenburg County’s HR Department to issue an apology ‘soon.’

“I am certain that staff will be looking into this matter to determine if changes in the way we disseminate information warrant a review,” Dunlap said.

Mecklenburg County Statement:

“We are aware of an email that was sent in error this morning but according to the County Attorney, did not violate the HIPAA privacy rules. The email was intended to go to all County employees, not just a select group. Unfortunately, it went only to those employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination pursuant to County policy.

The intent of the email was to inform all County employees that the County had reinstated the suspension policy for violations of our COVID-19 testing protocol for unvaccinated employees. The policy had been temporarily suspended due to the long lines and delayed results people were experiencing at testing sites right after the holidays.

Now that the lines are subsiding, and results are quicker we are reinstating the suspension portion of the policy. The email will be sent out to all employees, and an apology email will be sent to those who received and opened the original email this morning.”

