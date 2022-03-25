HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Firefighters worked to control a large fire at a woodworking shop in Huntersville Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, firefighters were on the scene of a fully involved building fire around 4:40 a.m. near the 6110 block of Gilead Road.

Officials said a large, private woodworking shop caught fire and was a total loss.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced from the blaze.

Beware of fire crews in the area as firefighters continue to work the scene.