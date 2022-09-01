HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville and Cornelius Fire responded to a large garage fire Thursday night, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 16500 block of Know Run Road near Sam Furr Road.

Officials advised the garage was completely engulfed in flames; the public was to avoid the area.

A person across the street from the scene provided the video below, thanking the department for their diligent work on social media.

“We always have your back,” the fire department responded. “Always. It’s what we do every day. We protect home. We protect the North End.”

There were no reports of injuries.