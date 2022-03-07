HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A warning from a Huntersville family, after their 17-year-old son was assaulted by a group of teens at Birkdale Village.

“It doesn’t seem that our kids are safe anywhere,” said Randy Pelham, the victim’s father.

Queen City News obtained an exclusive video of the fight that broke out at the Huntersville shopping center over the weekend.

“Just a horrific event,” said Pelham. “We found out my son had been the victim of a gang attack.”

Pelham’s 17-year-old son was out with some friends at Birkdale Village, a place most families find safe.

“Everyone in Huntersville knows that’s where you go,” said Pelham. “That’s where you feel safe sending your kids on a Friday or Saturday night.”

But around 6:30 p.m. on a Saturday night, a group of teens approached his friend and began to assault him. That’s when their son stepped in to help.

“They were kicking him in the head,” said Pelham. “And from the video, you saw they weren’t going to stop.”

The videos of the assault have been surfacing through Snapchat.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree with me that seven kids having one kid on the ground, kicking him in the head, is an aggravated assault,” Pelham said. “Yet, the kids are still out there walking around.”

Pelham’s son is an ROTC Cadet. He became the victim of the random attack when he jumped in to defend his friend.

“These seven kids, thugs, pulled his hood over his head, they broke his glasses,” Pelham said. “They were kicking him. So my son got out and intervened and said, ‘hey, leave him alone.'”

His son was left with a concussion and several significant cuts and bruises.

“What concerns me most, is it’s been an ongoing problem.”

The family wants to get their story out to others before this happens again.

“We aren’t going to live in fear,” said Pelham. They picked the wrong kid and the wrong family, and we aren’t going to shy away from it or cower away from the violence.”

Queen City News reached out to Huntersville Police to ask about cameras at the shopping center, and to find out how many calls for service there have been to Birkdale Village for these kinds of crimes. We haven’t heard back.