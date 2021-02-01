Town leaders set to get answers on Colonial Pipeline’s 1.2 million gallon gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Town leaders are set to get answers Monday night about the Colonial Pipeline gas leak.

1.2 million gallons seeped out into the ground back in August 2020. The clean up is still happening and it’s only just a little over halfway done.

Monday’s meeting is set to be virtual, but for those who can’t watch online, they will be able to on-the-air on FOX 46 Charlotte. The mayor said Colonial Pipeline and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will be answering questions.

This is their first chance to ask questions since the comprehensive site assessment of the spill was released just a couple of weeks ago. The spill is now estimated to be 1.2 million gallons, the biggest of its kind ever in the state, and some levels of components found in gas at dangerously high levels.

FOX 46 Charlotte had the chance to speak with an environmental health sciences professor about the spill and its impacts. He said Colonial has been doing a good job on the cleanup, but he said more can be done, and likely, has to be done.

The meeting is Monday night at 6 p.m. FOX 46 knows town leaders have questions about the new information on the spill, and we are told some new information could be released tonight.