Toddler walks away from Huntersville apartment, found after police search

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A toddler that allegedly walked away from her family’s apartment in Huntersville was found by police Monday, according to the Huntersville Police Department.
Police said the 18-year-old girl left the apartment on foot and was seen wearing diapers.
She was found after a brief search, police confirm.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
