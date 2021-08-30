Toddler walks away from Huntersville apartment, found after police search

Huntersville

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A toddler that allegedly walked away from her family’s apartment in Huntersville was found by police Monday, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Police said the 18-year-old girl left the apartment on foot and was seen wearing diapers.

She was found after a brief search, police confirm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

