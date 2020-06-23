Suspect wanted in Huntersville shooting

An altercation that led to a shooting in Huntersville is being investigated by local officials.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots near 13700 Reese Blvd. around 11 a.m. June 19.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm. the victim said a verbal altercation between them and a pair of suspects led to multiple gunshots being fired.

The suspects were seen leaving a gold Cadillac XTS luxury vehicle, which officials were quickly able to identify and track down in Fayetteville. One of the two suspects, Mutassum Awadallah, 25, was taken into custody but the other suspect remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing jeans and a dark shirt with an unknown design on the front.

Awadallah faces multiple charges including deadly assault with intent to kill.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-464-5400.

