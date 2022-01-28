Suspect charged after Huntersville Police discover human remains

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Huntersville Police have charged a man with first degree murder, kidnapping, and concealing a death after human remains were discovered on Wednesday.

According to Huntersville Police, Christopher John Nailor is being held without bond in Mecklenburg County Jail.

On Wednesday, Huntersville Police Department received information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person. Investigators soon located the remains on the 12000 block of Comanche Road.

Despite the investigation being in the preliminary stages, Huntersville Police tells Queen City News that there is no threat to the community.

The cause of death and the identity of the remains remains unknown at this time.