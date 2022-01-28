Suspect charged after Huntersville Police discover human remains

Huntersville

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher John Nailor

Christopher John Nailor (Source: Huntersville PD)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Huntersville Police have charged a man with first degree murder, kidnapping, and concealing a death after human remains were discovered on Wednesday.

According to Huntersville Police, Christopher John Nailor is being held without bond in Mecklenburg County Jail.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

On Wednesday, Huntersville Police Department received information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person. Investigators soon located the remains on the 12000 block of Comanche Road.

Despite the investigation being in the preliminary stages, Huntersville Police tells Queen City News that there is no threat to the community.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

The cause of death and the identity of the remains remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories