HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stretch of Huntersville-Concord Road in downtown Huntersville will be closed for one month as crews work to replace water and sewer lines.

Construction officially starts Tuesday and is scheduled to last until August 25. A portion of North Main Street and the intersection of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and South Old Statesville Road will also be closed.

Several businesses operate along the town’s main artery, and owners say they’re worried about the construction’s impact.

Mama Mia Too has been a Huntersville staple for 25 years and has survived its fair share of challenges.

“It feels like they keep hitting us with this, with different things,” said Micho Hanna, whose family owns Mama Mia Too.

In the past few years, Mama Mia has been hit with COVID, the town used eminent domain to force them to sell off a portion of their land, and now, they’re facing a month-long construction project.

“To come back from that and be able to survive through that, but then still have to battle other things is tough,” said Hanna.

It’s not just the Hanna family who have expressed fear of losing business. Several other business owners, like Giovanni Trevisan at Slice House Pizza, say they also feel the pressure.

“We made it through COVID, and COVID actually wasn’t that bad for us because we made it with takeout. But this is actually probably going to be worse than COVID,” said Trevisan.

Trevisan says he anticipates losing about 25 percent of his business over the next month due to the construction.

“It’s needed, and it’s going to be great when it’s done, but getting through these 30 days is going to be tough,” he said.

In the meantime, the town will place detour signs around the area to direct people around the construction. Business owners suggest accessing parking lots from Maxwell Avenue or Highway 115 or using the parking deck behind Discovery Place Kids until the roadwork is finished.