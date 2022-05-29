HUNTERSVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was last seen in Huntersville, according to Huntersville Police and NC Public Safety officials.

63-year-old David Errico was last seen at 111 S. Church St. in Huntersville. He was wearing khaki pants, a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt, and dark tennis shoes. He’s described as a 6’7″, 200-pound white male with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Errico is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment. It’s possible he could have been traveling to a homeless shelter or community center, state officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 704-943-2405.