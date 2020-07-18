Shooting at Huntersville Quality Inn leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Police were responding to a shooting near a hotel in Huntersville on Saturday.

One person was shot in the leg near the Quality Inn near 16820 Caldwell Creek Drive. The victim was transported to CMC Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect.

Huntersville Fire, Police and Medic were among those who responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

