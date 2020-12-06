Mobile Santa comes to the neighborhood with indoor gatherings restricted

Kids and their parents in the Birkdale community lined the streets waiting for Santa Claus to arrive.

“The excitement started building when we created the Santa letters this morning.”

Due to Covid neighbors had him visit the neighborhood.

“We had to check the boxes were we naughty or nice and they got to draw all the things that they wanted from Santa this year.”

One by one or a few at a time.

Santa’s helpers allowed kids who have been naughty or nice to give their wish list to Santa.”

“They both instantly turned nice just for the event, they’re on their best behavior so that’s good.”

Brandon Opre and his family were at one of about a dozen stops.

“It’s a good photo opportunity I don’t think there was any sitting on laps or anything but just glad that could get to see it and feel part of the process.”

And while sitting on Santa’s lap wasn’t allowed this year, kids and parents enjoyed St. Nick’s unusual visit.

“It’s been a tough year. I’ve been working with the board actually to put on a couple of different holiday events just like this one and glad we could do something with all of the restrictions we have going on today.”

