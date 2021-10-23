Power restored after squirrel causes outage in Huntersville and Cornelius

Huntersville

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Power has been restored after a squirrel caused an outage in the Huntersville area, the Huntersville Police Department and Energy officials confirmed Saturday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Energy United said a squirrel was found in the Northcross Substation knocking out power to about 10,000 customers in the Huntersville and Cornelius areas.

Energy United was working to backfeed power to the station to energize 8 circuits, individually.

Huntersville Police confirmed power had been restored around 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories