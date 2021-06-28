Popular July 4th event in Huntersville may happen after all

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A popular 4th of July tradition in Huntersville was in jeopardy if being called off, but as of Monday, it might be happening after all.

A few months ago, Birkdale Village told the Huntersville Fire Department that they wouldn’t be able to spray down the crowd with their fire truck as they have for the past 16 years.

“They basically asked us to discontinue the water event this year,” said Bill Suthard, the Public Information Officer for the Huntersville Fire Dept.

Suthard said being part of the tradition after the Patriotic Bike Parade in the village is important to their firefighters and the community.

“They’re escorted by police around the square and then it culminates around the fire truck at the end. We all come out, they all start chanting for water and we gently flow water from the ladder truck and it’s like a big rain event,” Suthard said.

Birkdale village did invite the fire department back this year, but they just wouldn’t bel allowed to use the waterworks.

Suthard said, “They gave us a new location for the flag kind of near where the splash pad used to be, but our truck just won’t fit there.”

Monday, Huntersville Fire posted a message for the community on social media, letting everyone know that there wouldn’t be a spray down, so families wouldn’t be disappointed the day of the event.

“After our Facebook post went up, it exploded. I’ve had multiple phone calls from folks wondering why,” Suthard said.

As of Monday evening, things are looking up and there may be a spray down event after all.

Birkdale Village sent a statement to Fox 46 regarding the changes.

A village spokesperson said in part, “After the overwhelming response from the community, we are working to bring this beloved tradition back to the village for this year’s Fourth of July event. We have reached out to the fire department and will keep the community updated.”

Suthard said that they had already made alternate plans for their fire truck and flag for the Fourth of July at the Run, White, and Blue event in Huntersville.

Now, he said they are in talks with Birkdale Village about being able to be at both events. When they get that sorted out, he said the water event will be returning.