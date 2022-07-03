HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With Tropical Storm Colin forming along the Carolina coast Saturday morning, residents were left wondering what impact they would see locally.

The now-tropical depression was not to bring direct threats, however, storm chances were to continue around the Queen City.

Huntersville saw the worst of those storm chances Saturday night.

The Fire Department reported that “multiple calls for service” came in between 9-11 p.m.

A heartstopping photo shared by officials shows a dismantled MVC that required officials to help pull out three patients from the vehicle.

Courtesy: Huntersville Fire Department

The current status of those patients has not been specified.

Calls for service included:

Multiple crashes

Trees down

Lightning strikes

The department described the pop-up storms as random — bringing heavy winds and rain.