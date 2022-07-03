HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With Tropical Storm Colin forming along the Carolina coast Saturday morning, residents were left wondering what impact they would see locally.
The now-tropical depression was not to bring direct threats, however, storm chances were to continue around the Queen City.
RELATED | Sunday Forecast: Scattered showers, unsettled weather
Huntersville saw the worst of those storm chances Saturday night.
The Fire Department reported that “multiple calls for service” came in between 9-11 p.m.
A heartstopping photo shared by officials shows a dismantled MVC that required officials to help pull out three patients from the vehicle.
The current status of those patients has not been specified.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox
Calls for service included:
- Multiple crashes
- Trees down
- Lightning strikes
The department described the pop-up storms as random — bringing heavy winds and rain.