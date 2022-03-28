HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Huntersville neighbors have been fighting town government over the Community School of Davidson’s athletic facility.

They say the lights and noise there have caused a big nuisance in their rural-zoned neighborhood.

Spartan Park Athletic Complex was built a few years ago. Neighbors whose homes bump up to the property say they were given no notice that it was going to be constructed.

“It’s lit up like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at night,” said Crystal Silvas.

Silvas says her family hears noise from the stadium well into the night, and she says light shines into her home. She’s done lots of research into town ordinances and is now fighting the facility’s legality.

“We’re not trying to kick them out or anything like that, but they need to be good neighbors,” she said.

Huntersville’s lighting ordinance for properties zoned as “outdoor recreation” says light trespass should not exceed .1 footcandles on residential property. On Friday, Silvas did a test of her own and calculated light trespass of .65 footcandles about 60 feet away from the property line.

Town officials say outdoor recreation developments are allowed in rural-zoned areas without public hearings or special permitting. It’s called a “by right” property.

“In our purview, it’s a perfectly allowed use that’s in the rural zoning district that’s permitted by right,” said Huntersville Assistant Planning Director Brian Richards.

They do say they are working with the school on the lighting concern.

“We’ve worked with CSD and their lighting technicians to make sure that they’re in compliance. We’re currently awaiting for them to provide us with a certified lighting plan from their engineers, and we’re still waiting to get that back,” said Richards.

Another issue neighbors have comes from the funding for the necessary road improvement projects that corresponded with the athletic complex. By law, schools don’t have to pay for road improvement projects. However, this facility is located more than 10 miles away from CSD’s campus. Therefore, neighbors like Silvas don’t believe the facility should be considered a school, meaning the town shouldn’t have paid for the road projects.

NCDOT decided to consider the complex a school because students are transported to and from it. She obtained the following email from the town through a records request.

“Those are my tax dollars. This is our land and our properties. According to realtor.com, this has lowered our home value by 8.6%,” said Silvas.

In response to community concerns, CSD sent the following statement: “We are aware and have been working hard to mitigate the problems and make adjustments that work for all. We have been and will continue to work on sound, lights, and park beautification. We are working closely with the Town of Huntersville and we are trying our best to respond to neighbor concerns. We understand there are challenges, but we also believe we can bring much good to the community and we will continue to work towards that, as well.”