HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has signed off on a previously announced agreement between state environmental regulators and Colonial Pipeline for a 2020 gasoline spill in a nature reserve that turned out to be larger than the company initially described.

Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best approved the consent order Thursday. The order was filed last week in Mecklenburg County court.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline must carry out specific remedies related to the spill in the Oehler Nature Preserve and pay nearly $5 million in penalties and investigative costs.

The spill turned out to be well over 1 million gallons.