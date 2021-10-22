Mixed-use Huntersville development Birkdale Village getting a makeover

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A major development in Huntersville got the green light to transform its green space.

The transformation at Birkdale Village won’t happen until after the big holiday shopping rush. People living and working around in Huntersville are excited the place is getting a little refresh.

“It’s been wonderful just being able to eat outside and be out and social again,” said Joslin Gust.

She feels a little more comfortable getting out and about with her newborn doing outside activities in a world with COVID.

“We’ll be able to host lots of events and live music and show Panthers games,” said Cayley Mullen, Vice President of Marketing for North American Properties.

Birkdale Village is adding a plaza with a built-in stage and LED screen right in the center of the property, along with a concierge and valet service.

“We’re also looking at adding three jewel boxes, so those are standalone restaurants and retailers that will have rooftop patios and kind of spill out into the common areas and really activate this space. We’re looking at a beer garden or wine bar,” said Mullen.

The owners of Birkdale are hoping the added attractions will draw more people to shop, dine, and visit, boosting the retail and restaurant industries, which are recovering from the pandemic.

“I have another daughter and we come up here and we like to walk around and when the kids come to visit, with COVID and stuff we like to walk around and just get some fresh air, enjoy the sights, get our coffee,” said Lisa Dipaola.

Construction crews are set to begin around the start of the new year.

“I’m actually super excited to tell my husband, I did not know it was turning into that,” said Gust.

All of the construction should be wrapped up by Memorial Day of next year.