Is your drain smoking? CLT Water smoke testing wastewater manholes in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Water will be sending a non-toxic smoke into manhole covers on several Huntersville streets Wednesday and Thursday to find cracks or defects in wastewater pipes, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Officials said the smoke test is used to identify problems with the pipes so they can reduce wastewater overflow.

Charlotte Water advised residents to pour a gallon of water into their floor drains and any other rarely used drain that may be dry before testing begins.

The smoke should escape through vent stacks on top of homes or buildings. If smoke enters the building, it is likely a sign of defective plumbing or a dry drain.

CLT Water said the smoke should dissipate on its own and it is not harmful to people or pets.

Manhole testing will take place on the following Huntersville streets on March 24 and 25: