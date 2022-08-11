HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman in Huntersville is taking home a $1 million lottery prize after trying her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said Marjory Robert bought her $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville.

Her numbers matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

Robert took home $710,101 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

Lottery officials said the odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing now stands at $65 million.