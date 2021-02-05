Huntersville Police use fire ladder to fish suspect out of tree

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Police officers teamed up with firefighters to use a ladder truck to get a suspect out of a tree, officials said.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, a man jumped from a stolen vehicle and ran from officers. HPD said officers later observed “evidence” of the man, in a nearby tree.

The Huntersville Fire Department was called in to assist police and the man, identified as 36-year-old Joey Michael Curlee of Taylorsville, was pulled from the tree.

Curlee has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.