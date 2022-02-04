Huntersville Police need help identifying homicide victim

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Huntersville Police say they know the two men arrested picked up the woman near the area of Sugar Creek and I-85, but investigators need the public’s help identifying the victim.

Police released surveillance video of a woman walking in front of a home along Comanche Road in Huntersville.

“It’s believed that she was picked up on August 4th in the area of Sugar Creek and 85 at 2:15 in the morning by our two suspects,” said Sergeant Odette Saglimbeni with the Huntersville Police Department.

In January, police got a tip from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police regarding a potential homicide. The woman was found behind the mobile home on the property.

“I just looked out my window and there was like thirty cops surrounding the house down there,” said Husai Camacho-Rivera, the neighbor across the street.

Police arrested Christopher Nailor and charged him with first degree murder, kidnapping, and concealing a death. A second man is also in custody in another state and police say they will be filing charges.

“We do not believe there are any other individuals involved in this homicide,” added Saglimbeni. “The two that we have identified are the sole suspects in this case.”

“Stuff like this never happens, there’s no crime,” said Camacho-Rivera. “I walk around at night all the time. It’s just crazy that something like that happened here.”

Police still need to know who the victim is. They say the woman was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and black shoes with white soles. They believe she may have been missing since July of 2021. They’re hoping someone recognizes the woman in the video.

“We don’t have a lot of answers right now,” said Saglimbeni. “Which is why we are coming to you guys.”

Police say they have looked at missing person reports in Huntersville and surrounding police departments but haven’t found anyone matching the description of the woman.

If you have information, call Huntersville Police.