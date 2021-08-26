Huntersville mayor questions legality of Mecklenburg County mask mandate

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla questioned the legality of Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate in a letter sent to Mecklenburg County Board Chairman George Dunlap Thursday.

Under the county’s health rule, face coverings are required indoors regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Aneralla said the county’s mandate is “more stringent” than current CDC guidelines and state health rules.

According to state law, Aneralla said, “a local board of health may only adopt a ‘more stringent’ health rule in an area regulated by the North Carolina Commission of Public Health where, in the opinion of the local board of health, a more stringent rule is required to protect the public health; otherwise, the rules of the Commission for Public Health shall prevail.”

The mayor said the standard requires the local board of health to clearly specify the particular circumstances warranting the stricter guideline.

Aneralla said Mecklenburg County officials did not provide sources for the data indicated a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and did not compare the data with other North Carolina communities to support findings that the county needed more stringent rules.

“Lacking such justification, proposed rules are not legally permissible and are preempted by the state regulations,” the mayor said.

The mayor added that the Town of Huntersville understands that the proposed health rule will go into effect on August 31, but he wants the county to provide the rationale for how the mandate meets state requirements.