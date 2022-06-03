HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Huntersville is advising residents that Charlotte Water is flushing fire hydrants in the areas of Gilead Road and Reese Boulevard.

According to the city, the flush is necessary for water quality following the repair of a 12″ water main. The city has gotten several calls and messages about it and are letting residents know that this is normal.

It is unclear how long the process will take.