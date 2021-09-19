Huntersville mom of 4 dies of COVID a week after firefighter husband’s death

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Huntersville mother of four has tragically died after a battle with COVID-19 just one week after her firefighter husband succumbed to similar virus complications, according to the Huntersville Fire Department and a post on Caring Bridge by family members.

46-year-old Jeff Hager, who was a 24-year veteran of the Charlotte Fire Department, passed away last Friday, September 10. He and his wife were diagnosed with COVID on August 23. Both he and his wife Amee were hospitalized on August 28, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. Amee’s family posted over the weekend that she has now lost her battle with the virus, too.

“Our hearts are shattered and there are no words to explain the pain and grief we are feeling. I only pray that we can find the right words to tell Amee and Jeff’s precious children that now, both their parents are gone,” part of the post read. “If you are not vaccinated…..please go and get it. You cannot be replaced! Don’t leave your families behind to deal with this kind of pain and grief!”

Hager joined the Charlotte FD in March 1997 and has been with the Huntersville FD since 2013. He served until his death.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at Grace Covenant Church in Huntersville. Multiple fire departments across the area are expected to be involved with the procession to and from the church and cemetery.