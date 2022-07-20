HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Town of Huntersville faced another delay in the controversial Valea Village project after the applicant Nate Bowman requested to postpone the rezoning vote for the third time on Monday.

The development would bring 36 single-family homes to the middle of the town’s historically Black Pottstown neighborhood. Neighbors have been fighting the project for years.

Neighbors say they fear the new homes would raise property taxes and force them out of their homes. In 2019, Bowman said he would back out if neighbors did not support the project. Now, they’re just hoping he keeps his word.

“We don’t want it, so I hope he doesn’t do it,” said Pottstown resident Janelle Harris.

Harris’ ties to Pottstown go back four generations. It’s why she’s devoted much of her time to fighting for its future.

“When is it going to be over already? Every time we turn around, there’s a sign with another date, and you have to do more strategizing on how you’re going to save your community,” she said.

Harris says she’s spoken directly to Bowman on multiple occasions. In a letter she sent to the Town Board on Monday, she says Bowman told her he no longer wishes to continue with the project.

“I would hope that the efforts that we put forward are why, but I think he’s just getting tired of the whole process, and he says that he is wasting money at this point,” said Harris.

Her letter says that Bowman wants the town to approve the project anyway so that the land will appraise for a higher amount when he sells it.

The constant delays have irritated town commissioners, who expressed their frustrations at Monday’s meeting.

“I think he’s just going to keep on deferring until he gets his way,” said Commissioner Rob Kidwell, who also said that at least three of the town’s commissioners would recuse themselves in the vote.

“I came here last month ready to vote on this, and I came here tonight ready to vote on this. And it seems like everybody’s ready to move forward but the applicant,” said Commissioner Dan Boone.

Harris’ letter says Bowman has been in talks with Mecklenburg County as a potential buyer for the land. A county spokesperson would not confirm whether they’d been speaking with Bowman but said they would do so if they were to purchase the land during a county commission meeting.

The prospect of a sale to the county excites Harris, who believes the county would be more amenable to working with the desires of the Pottstown community.

“We’d be fine if [Bowman] was building there, not if he’s going to build $500,000 homes,” said Harris.

Queen City News reached out to Nate Bowman for a comment on his plans for Valea Village. He did not respond.

The town is set to revisit the project and vote on its rezoning on Sept. 19.