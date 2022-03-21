HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Monday, the Huntersville Town Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to designate Huntersville School #2, otherwise known as “The Little School,” as a historic landmark.

The building, constructed in 1925, once served as a school for Black children during segregation. Since its closing in 1958, it has been a community center known as the Dellwood Center in the historically Black Pottstown neighborhood of Huntersville.

“In 1952, I entered these hallowed walls, and I was scared to death,” said Bee Jay Caldwell, who attended The Little School in the 1950s.

The school was one of hundreds of Rosenwald schools in North Carolina. Rosenwald Schools were created and funded by Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington to offer education to Black children before they were allowed in public schools. Today, just six Rosenwald schools are left standing in Mecklenburg County.

“Things that people just took for granted, we didn’t have. But we had the love of the teachers. And they spared nothing,” said Caldwell.

As Huntersville has rapidly grown around the Pottstown community, neighbors have fought tooth and nail to keep their history preserved.

“We’ve clearly heard from the community the importance of this place, and how it’s special and maybe even the taproot of a neighborhood that has seen a lot of change happen around its edges,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission Executive Director Jack Thomson.

As Caldwell looks at her class photo, she can’t even pick herself out. But she clearly remembers the feeling of walking to school through the woods for an education during a time when her own country didn’t want her to have one.

“People now just want to sell off parts of this. ‘It ain’t nothing, it’s just some land.’ Yes, but it’s the land that was a special people,” she said.