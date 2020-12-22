Huntersville commissioners approve measure, delay new Town Hall

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville town commissioners approved one measure Monday night, while delaying talk of another.

The first item for discussion was a new Huntersville Town Hall. Town leaders said the measure, which one commissioner described as an unexpected addition to the last meeting of the year, needed more of a look from the public before any discussion continues on the matter.

According to town officials, the current Town Hall is obsolete. They noted the office space and meeting capacity is currently limited.

While there was no noted opposition to the Town Hall, commissioners voted unanimously to delay talk until their meeting in February to allow the public for public input.

Commissioner Stacy Phillips also noted the discussion, given current economic conditions related to the pademic, may not be appropriate.

“We’re just in crazy times,” she said.

Commissioners also approved a request from Huntersville Police to use $194,000 of asset forfeiture money for upgrades to the town’s camera network system, which includes the purchase of 200 cameras.

Chief Bence Hoyle noted the age of the current camera system, that a number of the current cameras they have access to around the town do not work, and that a number of sensitive areas–such as fire departments–lack cameras at all. The requests would have 107 cameras placed around town buildings for security purposes, with the remaining 93 being devoted to traffic and greenways.

Commissioners voted to approve the measure for the cameras, with an amendment saying that they woud have to approve any measure that went beyond the scope of what Hoyle proposed.

More headlines from FOX 46 Charlotte: