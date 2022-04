HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A controlled burn by Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation jumped the fire line of Cowans Ford wildlife refuge Sunday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

Officials say they were called for assistance around 2 p.m. At around 6 p.m., the fire was contained.

Stations four, two, and N.C. Forestry were all working on the large brush fire.





All hands were on deck at the time of the fire.