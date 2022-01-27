Human remains possibly connected to CMPD homicide investigation located in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Huntersville are working to identify human remains located on the 12000 block of Comanche Road.

On Wednesday, Huntersville Police Department received information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about a potential homicide investigation involving a missing person.

Despite the investigation being in the preliminary stages, Huntersville Police tells Queen City News that they already have a person of interest in custody and that there is no threat to the community currently.

Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the remains.