Hopewell HS wrestling match aimed to calm school violence and bring positive message

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wrestling match at Hopewell High School Wednesday aimed to bring positivity to four schools that have seen consistent violence this school year.

Hopewell’s wrestling team invited the teams from North Mecklenburg, West Charlotte, and Julius Chambers High Schools to compete with them during their senior night. Chambers ended up backing out of the event due to COVID.

Those four schools have been plagued with historic amounts of guns, lockdowns, and threats this school year. CMPD says students from Hopewell, North Mecklenburg, and Chambers High Schools were even involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a three-year-old boy in September.

“The last time our four communities were mentioned in the same breath, it wasn’t for anything positive,” said Hopewell Wrestling Coach Justin Thompson.

Thompson says he’s trying to change the narrative surrounding these schools, starting with a friendly wrestling match.

“It’s a new year. It’s time to make new friends and new beginnings. That’s what we’re trying to do here,” he said.

Students at the match say they had the opportunity to meet students from other schools, cheer them on, and even become their friends.

“I think it was an amazing opportunity for all of us to come together, get to know one another, know that these people aren’t bad. These people are funny, we have a lot in common,” said Hopewell junior Hunter Corriher.

Staff at Hopewell say additional safety precautions inside their building has been going on well before these students hit the wrestling mat. Hopewell Wrestling Coach Douglas Mayo-Tapp says a team of parents, called ‘Titan Dads on Mission,’ volunteer to patrol the hallways during school hours.

“I think it’s a great moving direction, kind of bringing awareness to the positive things, bringing that unity. Because we’re stronger together,” said Mayo-Tapp.

CMPD also recently launched an app called “Say Something,” where students can anonymously report questionable acts or safety concerns.

The goal here, the coaches say, is to prove that when several communities fall, they can rise up stronger together.