Historic Huntersville home once offered for free will be torn down

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Even a $0 price tag wasn’t enough to save an old fixer-upper in historic Huntersville. It’s been up for grabs for months now, but so far there haven’t been any takers.

It’s called the “Doc Craven” house and it currently sits on Old Statesville Road, but in just days it’ll be torn down to make way for a new Greenway development.

“To have that little bit of history left and then to demolish it feels like we are getting rid of old Huntersville and old Huntersville’s what made so many people move here to begin with,” Huntersville commissioner Stacy Phillips said.

This window to the past now has no future.

“We voted 4-2 to destroy the house, and that was so frustrating because it’s owned by the town and to me, that means it’s owned by the taxpayers,” Phillips said. “And if we don’t listen to what they want in the community, we’re truly doing a disservice.”

Phillips fought to save the historic home, which was built around 1918 and named after town Doctor Thomas Craven.

The town even offered the home for free to anyone who wanted to move it, but there were no buyers.

“It was in kind of rough shape inside it had very tall ceilings and it was going to be fairly expensive to get it to where it needed to be,” Steve Owens said.

Owens lives in Charlotte and considered moving and restoring the home for his daughter and her family who live near Uptown.

The town says several people looked at the house, but just decided it was going to cost too much to move it and restore it.

“They’re older homes are the heart of these communities and part of the heart is going to be torn out,” Owens said. “As the new developments happen in and around these cities, you kind of lose all that and I think that’s a shame.”

The Town of Huntersville says demolition work is set to start on Monday.