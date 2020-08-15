Gas leak forces road closures in Huntersville

A ‘significant’ gas leak in Huntersville has forced the closure of multiple roads in the area, local officials say.

The Huntersville Fire Department said that major repairs are needed and that Huntersville-Concord road between Lawther and Asbury Chapel are being shut down and also between Ferrelltown Parkway and Sims Road while crews work.

The roads will be closed for at least three days.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes of travel.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android