Gaming industry sees massive growth though pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While nearly every industry took a financial hit this past year, the gaming world saw massive growth.

“I just come in to look at whatever they get in next. I check their Facebook page all of the time,” avid gamer Austin Trujillo said. “Every time they get something new, I come running in to see what it is.”

Like millions of other Americas, Trujillo upped his game during the pandemic.

“When COVID first happened, it seemed like everybody, since they knew they would be staying home, the first thing they said was I need something to play,” Trujillo said.

Last year, COVID-19 shut down Video Game World in Huntersville.

“Having the location closed, we never had something happen like that before,” Video Game World manager Zachary Kuklinski said.

Despite the customers not being able to enter the store for a period of time, Kuklinski said sales through curb-side pick-up and delivery remained consistent.

“It’s just cool to see the community as a whole being as popular as it is,” Kuklinski said.

According to the National Purchase Diary Panel, a market research company in the US, gaming participation as well as time spend behind a console increased among all age groups last year. People are also dishing out more cash on video games. The company reports a 33% increase in overall spending.

“Any system at this point is something to play, something to take up some time,” Kuklinski said.

He said the interest is still there, even after lock-down restrictions expired. While nearly the majority of businesses are still recovering from the pandemic, traffic at the Huntersville shop is cruising at high speed.

“When they were stuck at home looking for something to do — now that they have found us, they’ve continued to come back pretty regularly,” Kuklinski said.

Inventory at Video Game World is mainly accumulated through trade-ins. With high demand for games right now, the shop is seeing less people opting to hand over their consoles.

“We are getting less trades recently,” Kuklinski said. “We still haven’t had any traded in, but everybody asks for PS5’s.”

Last week major retailers like Target and GameStop restocked their inventory of the PS5. It quickly sold out.