Former Huntersville mayor’s fundraiser called into question

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A political fundraiser is raising eyebrows for some Huntersville neighbors.

This week, a developer with a prominent project in town hosted a fundraiser for the former Mayor’s congressional campaign.

“Even the appearance of impropriety causes the citizens to lose trust in our representatives. And that’s not good,” said Elaine Kerns, a longtime resident and one of the co-founders of the grassroots organization Save Downtown Huntersville.

The group of neighbors has been fighting a proposed development and apartment complex downtown for years. In January of last year, the town council approved a 10-acre development that includes plans for a 134 unit apartment complex, along with townhomes and retail shopping.

Neighbors worried the development, near the intersection of Gilead and Highway 115, would create traffic and logistical problems.

“Our infrastructure is already lacking and this is gonna add more stress to that,” said Kerns. “And the citizens didn’t want it.”

Fast forward to this week, when residents found flyers promoting a fundraiser for the Committee to Elect John Aneralla, who is running for the U.S. Congress. The tickets to the fundraiser ranged from $500 to $5000.

It was hosted by David Dupree, the Managing Partner of NorthState Development, the group awarded the contract in downtown Huntersville.

As Mayor, Aneralla didn’t take part in the vote to approve the development.

The Mayor’s role is traditionally to break ties on the council, and not to vote in most matters.

Aneralla and Dupree didn’t respond to requests for comment from Queen City News.

“I think people will see the information and draw their own conclusions,” said Kerns. “I, frankly, think the political stink of this wafts far beyond our town limits.”