HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Huntersville Mayor Jill Swain has died, the town government posted to Facebook on Thursday.

First elected in 1999 as a commissioner, Swain served in that capacity until 2007 when she was elected mayor, a role she held until 2015.

Before being elected to public office, Swain served on the Huntersville Planning Board, Land Use Committee, and the Huntersville Cultural Development Committee. She also served on many regional and local boards.

“Jill’s love for our community was only matched by her willingness to serve. She will be missed,” said current Huntersville Mayor Melinda Bales.

A cause of death was not given.