Food drive and school supply donations in Huntersville

More kids will be getting school supplies and more families receiving food items thanks to Sunday’s food drive and school supplies donation event.

Fox 46 was on hand to capture some of the sights and sounds. The event was sponsored by the non-profit organization Blissfully Humble, who says 12,500 kids will not have school supplies if they don’t get help and that the situation is worse than people realize and help is needed.

The event was held in the NOMAD Aquatics & Fitness Center parking lot on Harris Road.

