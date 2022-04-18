HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in one Huntersville neighborhood are experiencing a major headache after they say flooding and runoff from a nearby construction project has damaged their properties.

The project is part of Huntersville’s Vermillion development off Huntersville-Concord Road. Robert Bowman recently developed seven single-family homes, some of which have already been sold. Neighbors say the problems arose because the developer changed the grade of the land.

Stacy and Scott Walker’s home on Walters Street backs right up to the new homes. Photos and videos show piles of dirt and water pushed up against their fence. They say on Saturday, crews came out to wash off the street but ended up pushing the mud and dirt onto their property. Ultimately, it eroded their grass.

“It’s basically made it a swamp. It’s eroded my grass and my yard and everything where my garden is placed,” said Stacy.

Scott is in construction himself and says when he saw what had happened in his yard, alarms went off in his head.

“I hope the city starts cracking down on the developers that’s bypassing some of the things they should be doing,” said Scott.

Just down the road on Second Street is Kari Robinette. She says the new grade of the construction causes water to pour into her driveway whenever it rains. She says it’s washed out her gravel and rotted a structure she has in her yard.

Crews from the Town of Huntersville tried to build a small drainage ditch in Robinette’s front yard, but it hasn’t helped much.

“It makes me very angry. We’ve lived here for almost 30 years and even though were on this busy highway here, we’ve had this great sense of peace,” said Robinette.

The Walkers and Robinette feels it’s reminiscent of a larger issue that’s been pooling up in Huntersville for quite some time: developers bulldozing modest residents. Both neighbors say developers have approached them asking to purchase their properties for less than their tax values.

“We paid our debts. We paid our dues. It’s our land. We shouldn’t be forced out of it because it isn’t up to their standards of what beautiful is,” said Stacy, who’s lived in the neighborhood for decades. “There’s seven families that still live in this neighborhood that have lived here 50-plus years. One of them is a two-time veteran marine, another one’s a preacher, another one’s a nurse, another one works for the railroad system.”

These neighbors say they’re not looking for big payouts; they’re just looking for the same sense of peace they had before construction started.

“I really think the town and the county need to get behind people, not behind a dollar bill,” said Stacy.

After Queen City News sent an email to the Town of Huntersville on Sunday, they sent crews out to evaluate the issue Monday morning. An email from the town says the developer or builder will be responsible for fixing the damages caused by the flooding.