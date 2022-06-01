HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been under construction for months, but on Wednesday, Queen City News got a firsthand look at the development going on in Birkdale Village.

The $20 million project is set to finish by the end of the summer. It builds out eight new buildings for restaurants, retail, and concierge.

“We look forward to turning everything over hardscape-wise in July, our concierge program will open up in August, and September we’ll get our fountain back up and functioning,” said Development Manager Nick Lombardo.

The four small kiosks, two-story future Biergarten, concierge and valet parking building, and two 2,000-square-foot retail spaces will go in the area in front of the Regal Cinemas. Formerly, that area was comprised of green space.

“What we’re trying to do is revitalize the central area, what we call The Grove, here in Birkdale Village,” said Lombardo.

But the revitalization hasn’t come without its opposition, particularly from those who enjoyed the openness of The Grove.

“I like green space,” said Constantine Stamatiou. “That was one of the nicest things they had here.”

Lombardo says he and his team have tried to preserve as much greenery as possible, even building the concierge building around two full-grown trees. He also says there will still be enough open space for tables and benches, fitness events and concerts, and even an outdoor skating rink in the winter.

Other people, like those who work in the Village, say they’re ready for the new life and new business the project should bring in.

“I’ve grown up in Birkdale my whole like, and after a while, all the green space, all you can really do is just sit there and do so much. So, all the new stuff that’s going around, I think it’s going to be pretty exciting,” said Cava employee Lacey Bountham.